Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra privacy display faces backlash over image quality drop

New Delhi:

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S26 series in India and globally. The most premium model in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, introduces a Privacy Display feature for the first time. Samsung prominently showcased this feature during its Galaxy launch event. However, even before the device officially goes on sale, early users have pointed out what they describe as a significant flaw in the Privacy Display.

Privacy Display may reduce image quality

According to a report by Android Authority, Roland Quandt shared a photo demonstrating the Privacy Display feature on the social media platform Bluesky, highlighting the difference between turning the feature on and off.

Quandt explained that when the Privacy Display is turned off, the screen uses all available pixels. However, when the feature is enabled, the display appears less bright, indicating that not all pixels are being used. A comparison of the two images suggests that overall image quality deteriorates when Privacy Display is activated.

How the privacy display works

The Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly uses two types of pixels:

Narrow pixels that are visible only when viewed directly from the front

Wide pixels with a normal viewing angle that are visible from the sides

When the Privacy Display is enabled, the narrow pixels dominate, making it difficult for others to see the screen from the side. However, this approach appears to reduce brightness and overall display clarity.

Another user compared the display quality of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its predecessor, highlighting noticeable differences in image sharpness and brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

16GB RAM

Up to 1TB internal storage

Battery and Charging

5000mAh battery

60W fast charging

25W wireless charging

Camera Setup

The phone includes a quad rear camera system:

200MP primary camera

50MP telephoto camera

50MP periscope camera

10MP ultra-wide camera

For selfies and video calls, the device features a 12MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

While the new Privacy Display feature aims to enhance user privacy, early observations suggest that it may come at the cost of display brightness and image quality, an aspect that potential buyers may want to consider.