iPhone 15 256GB now available at Rs 62,900 after massive price cut in India: Where to buy

New Delhi:

The price of the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 has been significantly reduced once again. The Apple smartphone is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. The device can be purchased at a much lower price through the India iStore website, Apple’s official reseller in India. In addition to the price cut, buyers can also avail of a bank discount.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 with a Dynamic Island display in 2024.

iPhone 15 latest price in India

The iPhone 15 is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

128GB Variant

Launch price: Rs 79,900

Price cut: Rs 20,000

Additional Rs 5,000 in-store discount

Rs 2,000 instant cashback

With the exchange offer, the iPhone 15 128GB can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 38,900.

256GB Variant

Launch price: Rs 89,900

New listed price: Rs 69,900

Rs 5,000 store discount

Rs 2,000 instant cashback

After applying all offers, the iPhone 15 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs 62,900.

iPhone 15 specifications and features

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island panel. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and supports up to 512GB of internal storage.

Additional features include:

Crash Detection

Satellite connectivity

Launched with iOS 17 (upgradeable to iOS 26)

Camera details

The iPhone 15 comes with a dual rear camera setup:

48MP primary camera

12MP ultra-wide secondary camera

For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 12MP front camera.

With substantial price reductions and additional cashback offers, the iPhone 15 256GB variant is now available at a significantly lower price than its launch cost, making it one of the most affordable premium iPhones currently available in India.