iPhone 15 256GB now available at Rs 62,900 after massive price cut in India: Where to buy

The price of the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 has been significantly reduced once again. The Apple smartphone is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. The device can be purchased at a much lower price through the India iStore website, Apple’s official reseller in India. In addition to the price cut, buyers can also avail of a bank discount.
Apple launched the iPhone 15 with a Dynamic Island display in 2024.
iPhone 15 latest price in India
The iPhone 15 is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
128GB Variant
- Launch price: Rs 79,900
- Price cut: Rs 20,000
- Additional Rs 5,000 in-store discount
- Rs 2,000 instant cashback
With the exchange offer, the iPhone 15 128GB can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 38,900.
256GB Variant
- Launch price: Rs 89,900
- New listed price: Rs 69,900
- Rs 5,000 store discount
- Rs 2,000 instant cashback
After applying all offers, the iPhone 15 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs 62,900.
iPhone 15 specifications and features
The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island panel. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and supports up to 512GB of internal storage.
Additional features include:
- Crash Detection
- Satellite connectivity
- Launched with iOS 17 (upgradeable to iOS 26)
Camera details
The iPhone 15 comes with a dual rear camera setup:
- 48MP primary camera
- 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera
For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 12MP front camera.
With substantial price reductions and additional cashback offers, the iPhone 15 256GB variant is now available at a significantly lower price than its launch cost, making it one of the most affordable premium iPhones currently available in India.ALSO READ: Google’s Gemini chatbot sued over alleged role in Florida man’s suicide