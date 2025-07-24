WhatsApp introduces new feature to remind users of unread message after a set period New WhatsApp feature will be beneficial for users in situations where colleague's question requires a thoughtful response, or a personal message deserves attention later, to be easily spotted and addressed.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to help users reply to messages on time. The newly introduced feature is called ‘Remind me’. It notifies users about unread messages from a chat after a set period. This will be particularly helpful for users who sometimes intentionally overlook messages, allowing them to choose a pre-set time to get a notification for unread messages from a selected account. It's currently available in the beta version of the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.14 update. They also shared screenshots illustrating how it will work once rolled out to general users.

How the ‘Remind me’ feature will work

The screenshots show that the feature will allow users to configure reminders on a per-message basis. After setting a reminder, an alert will prompt the user to revisit that specific message after a certain period.

To set a reminder for a message, users will need to open the chat and select the desired message. After selecting it, they'll click the three-dot menu and choose the 'Remind me' option. This option will offer preset intervals such as 2 hours, 8 hours, and 24 hours. Additionally, it will allow users to pick a custom time and date.

Once a reminder is set, the app adds a small bell icon to the message bubble, clearly indicating that a reminder is active for that message. When the configured time arrives, it will display the original message and specify the exact chat where the reminder was set.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a feature named 'Quick Recap', which will allow users to view summaries of selected chats without needing to read each message individually. This functionality will be powered by Meta AI.

