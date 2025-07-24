Motorola set to unveil affordable smartphone with huge 6720mAh battery in India on July 30 Moto G86 Power is set to launch in India next week. Motorola has officially confirmed that this phone will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a powerful 6720mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to launch another affordable phone in India soon. Ahead of its launch, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. This phone, part of the Moto G series, will feature many impressive specifications, including a 6720mAh battery. This budget-friendly smartphone from Motorola will be an upgraded model of the Moto G85, which was launched last year.

Launch date confirmed

Motorola India announced via its official X handle that the Moto G86 Power will be launched in India on July 30. This phone will be available in Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound colours. The company has also listed this phone on the e-commerce website Flipkart, where some of its features have been revealed.

Moto G86 Power specifications

According to the company's website and the Flipkart listing, this phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will come with 8GB of LPDDRx RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The display specifications of the phone have also been confirmed in the listing.3

This Motorola phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i will be available for display protection. A dual camera setup will be present on the back of this phone, including a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

The Moto G86 Power 5G will include a powerful 6,720mAh battery, with 33W turbo charging available for quick recharges. This phone will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to water and dust damage. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. The phone will run on HelloOS, based on Android 15.

