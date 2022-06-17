Friday, June 17, 2022
     
WhatsApp group call host can mute other participants during the call: Know more

WhatsApp group calls got an update earlier in April this year, where the user could actually add up to 32 members in a single WhatsApp call. Now the whatsapp group call host will be able to manage the calls on the platform without any disturbance.

WhatsApp has been updated and added new features to the platform recently, and now the platform has added a new group call host update. In the new update, it is stated that the host will be able to mute other people in the group calls, who forget to mute themselves. 

The feature was long-awaited and has finally surfaced, as though the platform has upgraded the participant's limit, but there are a number of features which were yet expected on the platforms but were unfortunately missing. 

But with the latest update being rolled out, WhatsApp group calls will become more efficient and clear by adding the ability to mute the other participant who is not speaking or mute someone whose background noise is disturbing everyone during the call.

In April 2022, the WhatsApp group calls got an update where the user could actually add up to 32 members in a single WhatsApp call. The upgrade was huge as the company use to allow only 8 participants to join a group video call before April. 

In a blog post by WhatsApp, it was mentioned: “When you receive a group voice call, the incoming WhatsApp group voice call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you. Group voice call history will appear in the CALLS tab. You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call. You can also join missed calls if they’re still ongoing.”

Though the company has made no prior announcement for releasing the new video calling update, we expect the new feature to arrive on the global market in a couple of months itself.

 

 

