VI unveils Big Freedom Sale on Independence Day, featuring extra data bonuses

In a bid to rival Jio and Airtel, state-owned telecom company VI (Vodafone Idea) has initiated its "Independence Day Big Freedom Sale" to attract users with appealing deals. This move follows Reliance Jio's recent launch of annual plans on Independence Day. VI's Big Freedom Sale offers a range of benefits and offers within its prepaid plans, accompanied by bonus data incentives for users.

As the third-largest telecommunications company in India, VI is striving to catch up with Jio and Airtel in the 5G race. To achieve this, VI has been consistently unveiling new offers to entice customers. The ongoing Independence Day sale focuses on providing remarkable benefits to users across various prepaid plans. Notably, this special sale also features bonus data perks.

VI's Big Freedom Sale offers users a chance to gain extra benefits within their prepaid plans. The sale commenced on August 12 and will run until August 18. It's essential to note that these benefits are accessible exclusively through recharges made on the VI app during the sale period.

As part of the sale, VI is offering an additional 50GB of data to users who recharge with the Rs 199 plan. This bonus data incentive is applicable to recharges made before August 18. Furthermore, the customers can opt for the plan worth Rs 1499, on which they will get an instant discount of Rs 50. On the other hand, those who have selected the Rs 3099 plan will get the leisure to enjoy a discount of Rs 75.

VI's Independence Day Big Freedom Sale is a limited-time opportunity for users to reap the benefits of bonus data and discounts. This strategic move aims to bolster VI's competitiveness in the telecom market and attract a wider user base.

In a rapidly evolving industry, such promotions play a vital role in retaining and attracting customers, fostering fierce competition among telecom giants striving to capture the Indian market.

