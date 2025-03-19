Vi launches 5G services with unlimited data offer, intensifies competition with Airtel, BSNL Vodafone Idea has officially launched its 5G service. Similar to Airtel and Jio, the telecom company is offering unlimited free 5G data to users with many of its plans.

Vodafone Idea has officially launched its 5G service, marking a significant milestone for the company. Previously, the service was available in select areas across 17 cities, but now it has expanded to the Mumbai telecom circle. Residents in Mumbai and its surrounding suburban areas can now enjoy superfast 5G connectivity. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is offering unlimited 5G data with several of its recharge plans in this region. The company had earlier announced a phased rollout of its 5G service, aiming for completion by 2025, and this launch represents a crucial step towards that goal.

Before Vodafone Idea, both Jio and Airtel set the pace for 5G services in India, having started their offerings in 2022. According to a recent report from the Department of Telecommunications, 5G has now reached an impressive 793 out of 795 districts nationwide, with Airtel and Jio leading the charge for the fastest rollout. Vodafone Idea’s 5G service is expected to follow suit in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru after Mumbai.

Here’s a look at the recharge plans that include unlimited 5G data:

According to Vodafone Idea's official website, users in the Mumbai telecom circle can choose from various plans that offer unlimited 5G data. The Rs 365 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, providing users with 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS each day. Similarly, the Rs 349 plan also offers 28 days of validity, featuring unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 1.5GB of daily data.

For longer-term options, the Rs 3599 and Rs 3799 plans provide 365 days of validity, along with unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 2GB of daily data. Notably, the Rs 3799 plan includes a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription.

The Rs 859 plan spans 84 days and offers unlimited calling, free national roaming, and daily 1.5GB of data, while the Rs 979 plan also lasts 84 days, providing 2GB of daily data along with the same calling and roaming benefits.

Additionally, the Rs 408 plan, valid for 28 days, features 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS, plus a free subscription to SonyLIV. Lastly, the Rs 1198 plan offers 70 days of validity with the same daily data, calling benefits, and free SMS format.

With these diverse plans, Vodafone Idea aims to cater to the growing demand for high-speed mobile connectivity among users in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Free Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19! Claim your free vouchers now