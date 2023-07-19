Twitter to offer book publishing feature: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter's new feature to enable article and book publishing

In an effort to offer more diverse content options, Elon Musk's Twitter is developing a new feature called "Articles." This feature will allow users to publish lengthy and intricate articles, even books, on the microblogging platform. Previously referred to as "Notes," the in-development feature was initially rolled out to users in Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the US in June last year. It enabled rich formatting and supporting media uploads such as photos, videos, GIFs, and tweets.

Addressing a user's tweet about the revamped "Articles" feature, Musk confirmed that it would enable users to share complex and media-rich articles, even giving them the option to publish entire books.

"This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want." Musk mentioned in a tweet.

While the specific timeline for its public release remains uncertain, this development comes as Twitter seeks to retain creators amid increasing competition from platforms like Instagram Threads. Twitter has been actively paying creators a share of ad revenue, resulting in some content creators receiving impressive payouts, with figures reaching five-figure sums.

Numerous content creators worldwide have already shared their experiences and payouts through this new program. The amounts received have varied, with one creator boasting $37,050, another earning $11,820, and one even securing a substantial $69,420 through the ads revenue program.

Musk also highlighted Twitter's overall user engagement, announcing an increase in "Total User Active Seconds" week over week. The majority of active users, approximately 87%, continue to access the platform through mobile devices. "Platform usage up 3.5 Per Cent week over week," he tweeted.

