Trump tariffs: iPhone prices could soar to Rs 2 lakh amid fallout The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on several countries, including China. As a result, the prices of Apple iPhones may increase significantly soon.

President Donald Trump has recently announced new reciprocal tariffs affecting several countries, and if you own an iPhone or plan to buy one, this news is important for you. Due to these new tariffs, the price of iPhones is likely to rise significantly. China is a major manufacturing hub for Apple products, and currently, the U.S. has imposed a 20 percent tariff on imports from China. Recently, the Trump administration added an additional 34 percent tariff, which could lead to a drastic increase in iPhone prices. Reports indicate that, if these tariffs remain in effect, we could see iPhone prices soar beyond $2,000 in the future.

The potential price hike is substantial. As per reports, the base model of the iPhone 16 is currently priced at $799 in the U.S., but this could increase by as much as 43 percent, bringing the price up to $1,142. Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which currently sells for $1,599, might jump to around $2,300.

Interestingly, during his previous term, Trump had imposed tariffs on China as well but opted to give Apple some relief at that time. This time, however, the situation is different. If these new tariffs persist, Apple may need to raise iPhone prices. If they decide against raising prices, the increased costs will likely fall on the company itself, with production costs potentially rising by 43% as a result of the tariffs.

Apple produces iPhones not only in China but also in India. With the new tariffs in play, it’s expected that prices for iPhones in the U.S. will go up. Some reports suggest that Apple has been proactive, stocking up on iPhones imported from various countries, including China and India, ahead of this tariff announcement, which is why we haven’t seen an immediate price increase in the market.

