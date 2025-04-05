iPhone 17 Pro's camera rumoured for major upgrade, potentially featuring 48MP sensor The camera specifications for the iPhone 17 Pro series have been unveiled, hinting that Apple might just wow its fans with the Pro model's camera capabilities.

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max this September. Both flagship smartphones are rumoured to feature a significant upgrade with a 48MP telephoto camera. Recent leaks have shed light on various aspects of these devices, including anticipated design changes for the new iPhone 17 series. After altering the camera module in last year's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Apple is expected to make further modifications to the Pro models this time around.

In terms of camera upgrades, a tipster known as Majin Bu has shared interesting insights about the iPhone 17 Pro series. According to reports, both Pro models will include a 48MP telephoto camera equipped with flexible lens options, featuring 35mm and 85mm capabilities. This marks a leap from the previous series, which had a 12MP telephoto camera with a 120mm lens.

Moreover, the cameras in the iPhone 17 Pro series are believed to support 3.5x optical zoom. The new telephoto camera is designed to excel in low-light conditions, with the potential to gather more light for improved shot quality.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September and may include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest that Apple might skip launching a Plus model this time around. Additionally, the new series is rumored to come equipped with A19 Bionic processors, alongside upgrades in battery and storage capacity.

Recently leaked dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max indicate that, like other models in the series, these phones may feature a display panel equipped with Dynamic Island functionality. This feature activates during notifications or while playing music. Other hardware specifications for Apple’s upcoming iPhones may also differ, promising exciting developments.

