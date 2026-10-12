Tukaram Mundhe gets key role in MPSC reform panel; aspirants call off protest after 10 days

Mumbai:

MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune have called off their 10-day agitation after the Maharashtra government agreed to appoint senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of the inquiry commission set up to investigate alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment examinations.

The appointment was among the key demands raised by the protesting students. Maharashtra minister Shivendraraje Bhosale met the agitating aspirants and MLA Rohit Pawar late at night. Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam was also present during the meeting. During the discussions, Bhosale informed the students and their representatives that MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar would go on leave until the inquiry was completed. However, the state government has not removed Bhimanwar from his post.

MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar goes on leave

The decision comes amid allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in MPSC recruitment examinations. The aspirants had been protesting in Pune for around 11 days, demanding accountability and the chairman's resignation.

The state government has agreed to constitute a five-member high-level inquiry commission to examine the matter. Former judge Dilip Bhosale will head the commission, while Mundhe, currently serving as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will handle its secretarial responsibilities.

The other members are IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.

Dilip Bhosale also assured the protesters that their other demands would be addressed. These include withdrawing cases registered against some protesters, recruiting 70,000 people over three years, increasing the number of vacancies for the Group C examination scheduled for January, and checking the past records of candidates before appointing the MPSC chairman and secretary.

Inquiry commission to submit report within 60 days

The five-member commission has been asked to submit its report within 60 days. Its findings could be significant in determining the next steps in the matter.

The MPSC chairman's position is a constitutional post. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier clarified that neither the state government nor the Governor could directly remove the chairman.

Article 317 of the Constitution lays down the procedure for removing the chairperson and members of a Public Service Commission. Any action against Bhimanwar would therefore have to follow the prescribed constitutional process.

For now, the decision to send the chairman on leave until the inquiry is completed, along with the appointment of Mundhe to the commission, has paved the way for the protesting aspirants to call off their agitation.

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