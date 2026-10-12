Arvind Kejriwal in legal trouble after DSGMC files complaint over 'ruckus' at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday found himself in legal trouble after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him by the Delhi Police over the alleged ruckus at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

According to news agency PTI, the complaint was lodged on Sunday by the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which alleged AAP leaders and MLAs started protesting inside the gurdwara's premises and created a chaos there.

The DSGMC alleged the AAP misused sanctity of 'Guru Ghar' for political activity, and its leaders are now circulating fake videos on social media blaming the gurdwara management committee for the situation.

"The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat," read the complaint.

"We request Delhi Police to identify each of these persons from the videos, ascertain who mobilised, organised and directed them to enter the Gurdwara premises, and take appropriate legal action against all those involved," the DSGMC demanded.

Probe on

Citing sources, PTI reported that the Delhi Police is examining the footage provided by the DSGMC. A probe has also been launched and further investigation remains underway. The Delhi Police has assured that action will be taken accordingly in the matter.

AAP refutes charges, blames police

Meanwhile, the AAP has refuted the charges and blamed the Delhi Police for entering the gurdwara and violating the sanctity of the shrine. It has said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should accept the responsibility for police's action and resign from his position.

"The BJP has repeatedly criticised the Congress over 1984, but the incident at Bangla Sahib has exposed its hypocrisy. The BJP and the Congress may be political rivals, but their approach towards suppressing Sikhs and their voices appears no different," AAP's chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

"The actions of Delhi Police have brought back painful memories of Operation Bluestar and the events of 1984, which the Sikh community has never forgotten," he said.

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