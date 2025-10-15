Top smartphones available under Rs 10,000 in Amazon festive sale During the ongoing Amazon festive sale, you can purchase smartphones from many top brands at affordable prices, with great options available for under Rs 10,000.

Top smartphones available under Rs 10,000 in Amazon festive sale

Samsung Galaxy M05

You can bring home the Samsung Galaxy M05 for just Rs 6,249. This budget phone is equipped with competitive features, including a 50MP dual AI camera system, a large 5,000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. It also boasts a spacious 6.7-inch HD+ display, and the company promises four years of dedicated security updates.

Redmi A4

The Redmi A4 is available during this sale starting at a price of just Rs 8,999. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, this Redmi model includes a 5,000mAh battery. The featured configuration offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, alongside a 50MP rear camera.

Poco M7 5G

You can buy the Poco M7 5G during this sale starting at just Rs 8,499. This phone also comes with powerful features, including a 5,160mAh battery. The model includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, complemented by a 50MP camera on the back.

Realme C71 4G

The Realme C71 4G is available in this sale starting at a price of just Rs 7,999. Key features include a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and a 32MP rear camera. Additionally, the phone features a display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Lava Bold N1 Pro

The Lava Bold N1 Pro from the Indian brand Lava is available in this sale starting at Rs 6,599. This phone comes with strong features, including a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It sports a 50MP triple camera system on the back, along with a 6.67-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

