iPhone 17 Pro Max price: Is Amazon or Flipkart offering cheapest deal? Find out here

New Delhi:

American tech giant Apple launched the new iPhone 17 series last month, and excitement for the device has been steadily increasing, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max generating tremendous interest among Indian consumers. If you're planning to purchase the 17 Pro Max this festive season, here is a breakdown of the best available offers and pricing across major e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 17 Pro Max India pricing and availability

Here are the current prices and availability for different storage variants on Amazon and Flipkart:

Storage Variant Colour Amazon Flipkart 1TB Deep Blue Rs 1,89,900 Rs 1,89,900 (sold out) 1TB Cosmic Orange Rs 1,74,900 Rs 1,89,900 (sold out) 512GB Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver Not Available Rs 1,69,900 256GB Cosmic Orange Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,49,900 256GB Silver Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,49,900

Note: The 512 GB variant is currently not listed on Amazon.

E-commerce discount offers

You can apply the following bank offers to secure an additional discount on your purchase:

Amazon Offer: Customers can receive a discount of up to Rs 4,000 when purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro Max using an HDFC Bank credit card.

Flipkart Offer: Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 when payment is made using either an SBI or Axis Bank co-branded credit card.

Meanwhile, the next-generation MacBook Pro is nearing its launch, as Apple, the world's top iPhone manufacturer, dropped a teaser offering a first look at the rumored Apple M5 chip. Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak personally fueled fan excitement by sharing the short, mysterious video on X (formerly Twitter), signaling that the device's global debut is imminent.

In Joswiak's teaser, the upcoming MacBook Pro is distinctly depicted in a 'V' shape. Tech analysts widely believe the 'V' represents the Roman numeral five, a direct pointer to Apple's powerful fifth-generation M5 chipset.

