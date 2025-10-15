Customer service in crisis: As AI replaces humans, chatbots struggle to understand needs A recent Airtel incident, where a user's calls and internet were cut off due to a re-verification issue, illustrates the frustration of AI customer service: the chatbot was unable to resolve the complex problem, showing why replacing human agents before bots are ready is often detrimental to users.

New Delhi:

Many companies worldwide are letting go of employees and replacing them with AI chatbots, especially in areas like customer service and Human Resources. As these automated tools step in for people, customers are finding it harder to get their problems solved. This is particularly evident from the experiences of Airtel users, who have faced difficulties getting help from these new systems.

The struggle for human assistance

When users contact Airtel customer care, they are often immediately greeted by an AI chatbot. People are frequently forced to navigate through various automated options in the hope of reaching a human representative, as the company often does not provide a direct option to bypass the chatbot.

Airtel case example

A recent incident highlights this struggle: After an Airtel user completed a re-verification process, her mobile internet and calling services were unexpectedly cut off the following day. When her husband attempted to contact customer service to resolve the issue, the AI chatbot was unable to comprehend the complex nature of the problem. They were ultimately forced to visit an Airtel physical store to get the service restored.

The limits of automation

This situation highlights a significant issue: AI chatbots aren't advanced enough to handle complex questions from customers. As per ProProfs Chat, a survey found that 23 per cent of U.S. adults are frustrated with AI chatbots in customer service—a likely result of the bots' inability to handle complex or vague queries, which leads to irrelevant and inadequate responses.

Even with this shortcoming, many companies are rushing to replace human employees with these automated systems. As a result, more and more customers are feeling frustrated because they're having difficulty getting quick and accurate help for their problems.

