Tired of ever evolving scams? This government website will help you avoid online fraud and become scam proof Every day, new incidents of cyber fraud come to light. If you want to protect yourself from falling victim to cyber criminals, we have a tip that will help you avoid online fraud.

Digital payments, online transactions, and UPI have greatly simplified our everyday lives. Now, there’s no need to carry cash or haul around credit or debit cards. However, these conveniences also attract cybercriminals. Every day, we hear about incidents of online fraud and digital scams. Cybercriminals constantly devise new ways to deceive individuals, and many people fall victim to their schemes, losing their hard-earned savings. Despite the government's ongoing efforts to educate the public about these dangers, numerous individuals still get caught in cyber traps. Most often, victims fall prey to online fraud due to a lack of awareness or simple mistakes. In this context, we’re going to share a foolproof method to help you avoid online scams, enabling you to protect yourself as well as your friends and family from falling victim to fraud.

The foolproof way to steer clear of online fraud

To combat financial scams, the government has launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). This online platform is essential for safeguarding against cybercrime, providing vital information on fraud while also allowing individuals to report incidents.

If you receive a suspicious call or message, you can verify the number through this portal. Additionally, you can check if any complaints have already been filed against an individual before proceeding with a UPI payment. This way, you can protect yourself from the clutches of cybercriminals.

How to check?

To begin, simply visit the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner and select the option labeled Report & Check Suspects.

Next, choose Suspect Repository and then click on Check Suspect.

You’ll need to enter any details you have about the individual in question, such as their mobile number, UPI ID, bank account number, or email address.

Once you submit this information, if the person is indeed a fraudster, the portal will display all relevant details about them.

By following this process, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercriminals.

