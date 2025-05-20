Realme's 4 latest phones get up to Rs 4,000 discount: Find out where to buy There is a significant price reduction on all models of the Realme P3 Series. This limited-time discount offer applies to each of the four models in this series.

New Delhi:

Realme has announced a limited-time price reduction on its P3 series, which was launched in March of this year. This series consists of four smartphones: the P3, P3x, P3 Pro, and P3 Ultra. Interested buyers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on all four models from May 20 to May 23. For the Realme P3 and P3x, a discount of up to Rs 2,000 is being offered. This includes a bank discount of Rs 1,000 along with a Rs 1,000 price cut. The two variants of the Realme P3x—6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB—were originally priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. With the current discount, they will now be available for Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999.

Realme P3 discount

The Realme P3 comes in three variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively. Following the price slash, these variants will be available at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 17,999.

Realme P3 Pro discount

The Realme P3 Pro has seen a substantial price cut of Rs 4,000. This model is available in three storage options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, which were launched with prices of Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999, respectively. After the reduction, they will retail for Rs 19,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999.

Realme P3 Ultra discount

Lastly, the Realme P3 Ultra has received a significant price drop of Rs 3,000, comprising a Rs 2,000 bank discount and a Rs 1,000 coupon discount. This model also comes in three storage variants—8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB—originally priced at Rs 26,999, Rs 27,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively. After the discount, these variants will be available for Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999.

