Tinder launches Double Date feature for matching with friends Designed to reduce pressure and make dating more social, the feature has already shown promising results in internal tests, including higher match rates and more conversations. It's now live in select regions with a global rollout expected in July 2025.

Tinder, a popular dating app, has been making social connections more engaging with the launch of its latest feature, ‘Double Date’. This new mode enables users to team up with a friend and match with other pairs, making the dating experience more fun and less stressful. Whether you’re looking for romance or just friendly vibes, Double Date adds a refreshing twist to the traditional swipe culture.

How does Double Date work?

To use the new feature, users can tap the Double Date icon located at the top right corner of the main card stack screen. From there, they can select up to three friends to pair with and then start browsing through potential pair matches. Once a match is made, both duos can begin chatting and plan to meet in a more relaxed group setting.

This feature builds upon Tinder’s previous social tools like Matchmaker, which lets users invite friends and family to weigh in on matches, and Share My Date, which keeps loved ones in the loop about date plans.

Why it’s gaining popularity

Tinder’s internal data shows that the Double Date feature is resonating strongly with users. According to testing from 2025:

Women were 3x more likely to like a profile when double-dating than in solo mode. Over 35 per cent more messages were sent during Double Date chats compared to typical one-on-one conversations. The feature contributed to a 15 per cent rise in new and returning users. Nearly 90 per cent of users who tried it were under 29 years old, showing strong appeal among Gen Z.

Available now in select markets

Double Date is currently available in the U.S. and select international markets, with a global rollout scheduled for July 2025. Tinder continues to evolve its platform to meet modern dating needs, with recent additions like the height filter feature, which allows users to set height preferences for matches.

With Double Date, Tinder hopes to turn swiping into a social adventure—because finding the right match might just be more fun with a friend.