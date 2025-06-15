Poco F7 with India’s largest 7,550mAh battery to launch soon, Flipkart teases fast charging and features The Poco F7 is expected to feature the largest smartphone battery ever seen in the country — a 7,550mAh cell. Flipkart’s teaser confirms 90W fast charging, reverse wired charging, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, making it a powerful flagship contender.

New Delhi:

Poco, a leading smartphone brand owned by Xioami is getting ready to unveil its next flagship, the Poco F7 and early leaks hint that it will feature India’s largest smartphone battery yet. A promotional teaser spotted on Flipkart confirms that the F7 will pack a 7,550mAh battery, surpassing current battery champs like the iQOO Z10 and Vivo T4, which come with 7,300mAh units.

The Flipkart listing also highlights that the Poco F7 will use Si/C battery technology, which promises up to 2.18 days of usage on a single charge under typical conditions.

Blazing fast charging and power bank mode

Despite its massive battery, the Poco F7 won’t take forever to charge. Flipkart confirms 90W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups. Additionally, the device will support 22.5W reverse wired charging, allowing it to double up as a power bank for other gadgets — a handy feature for power users.

Design and camera leaks surface online

Recent renders shared online show the Poco F7 in sleek black with a dual-lens rear camera setup. Some images also hint at a dual-tone design with unique detailing around the camera island, suggesting multiple variants and finishes will be available.

The phone is expected to sport a triple-camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 20MP front camera.

Expected specs: Snapdragon power, AMOLED display, IP68 rating

Leaks hint that the Poco F7 may be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which features:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate IP68 water and dust resistance

With the official launch likely this month, Poco fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this power-packed smartphone.