iPhone XS officially joins Apple’s Vintage product list, iPad 5 declared obsolete Apple has officially moved the iPhone XS to its vintage product list and marked the iPad 5 as obsolete. While limited repair support remains for vintage devices, the iPad 5 will no longer receive any hardware service.

New Delhi:

Apple has added the iPhone XS, launched in 2018, to its vintage product list, signalling the device is nearing the end of its official support lifecycle. As per Apple’s policy, a device becomes “vintage” five years after it was last sold through official channels. Though some repairs may still be available, they are subject to parts availability at Apple Stores and Authorised Service Providers.

The iPhone XS, which was discontinued in 2019 following the arrival of the iPhone 11, offered users modest improvements over the iPhone X, such as the A12 Bionic chip, enhanced camera features, and dual SIM support. Now, having reached its five-year milestone, it joins a growing list of legacy Apple products that are being slowly phased out.

Its larger sibling, the iPhone XS Max, was already added to the vintage list in November 2024.

iPad 5 moves to obsolete status, ending all hardware support

Alongside the iPhone XS update, Apple also moved the fifth-generation iPad (iPad 5) to its obsolete list, meaning all official hardware service has now ended, regardless of whether parts are still in stock. The iPad 5, released in 2017, has now fully reached the end of its support life.

Apple’s vintage and obsolete classifications serve as a reminder for users about the company’s strict product lifecycle policies, which eventually result in full discontinuation of support for ageing devices.

Mac mini support change raises eyebrows

Apple also made a subtle update regarding the 2018 Mac mini. Though previously listed as vintage, Apple now suggests users check service availability with authorised providers due to a newly added note on its support page. This move has sparked confusion among some Mac users who expected the model to enjoy a longer support period.

As Apple gears up for the iPhone 17 launch, the tech giant’s gradual retirement of older products highlights the importance of timely upgrades for users seeking long-term hardware support.