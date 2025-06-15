Samsung Galaxy M36 and F36 to launch soon: Budget smartphones with AI and Android 15 OS Samsung is all set to launch two new smartphones, which are expected to arrive in the budget segment, both phones have been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing key specifications such as the Exynos 1380 chipset, Android 15 OS, triple rear cameras, and AI features.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the most trusted smartphone brands in India, is about to launch two new models under its popular Galaxy M and Galaxy F series — the Samsung Galaxy M36 and Samsung Galaxy F36. These upcoming devices have appeared on the Google Play Console, suggesting that their launch could occur very soon.

Samsung has already started teasing the Galaxy M36 on Amazon India, indicating that at least one of the models could be an online-exclusive release.

Key specifications leaked via play console

According to the Google Play Console listing, both the Galaxy M36 and F36 will come with a waterdrop notch-style display and a triple rear camera setup. These smartphones are expected to launch between the price range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, which targets users looking for value-for-money performance.

The Samsung Galaxy F36 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This ensures reliable performance for day-to-day tasks and light gaming.

AI features and Android 15 OS out-of-the-box

One of the most exciting revelations is that both devices will run on Android 15 out of the box, giving users the latest software experience. Furthermore, Samsung is teasing the Galaxy M36 as a “Monster AIcon” on Amazon, hinting at the integration of AI features like enhanced photography, smart battery optimisation, and intelligent app suggestions.

Expected launch timeline

Although Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date, the Google Play Console listing and Amazon teaser suggest that the Galaxy M36 and F36 could debut in India within the next few weeks.

If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone soon, it might be worth waiting for these promising mid-range phones from Samsung.

Perfect time to wait for a smart upgrade

With solid specs, AI enhancements, and Android 15 OS, the upcoming Galaxy M36 and Galaxy F36 are shaping up to be strong contenders in the budget smartphone segment. If your budget is between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, and you are looking for a phone with modern features and reliable performance, it’s worth holding off a little longer.