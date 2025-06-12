Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Mission 4 postponed again, over Space Station and Rocket technical issues Axiom-4 has been postponed due to a pressure leak in the ISS’s Zvezda module and a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket. NASA, Axiom Space, and ISRO have delayed the launch indefinitely to ensure crew safety and resolve technical issues.

New Delhi:

India’s hopes of returning to human spaceflight after 41 years have hit another roadblock. The launch of Axiom Mission 4, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed again, this time due to technical issues related to both the International Space Station (ISS) and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Originally scheduled for June 11, 2025, the mission was set to make headlines globally, as Shukla would become one of the few Indians to travel to space. However, ensuring crew safety has now taken top priority.

Pressure leak found in ISS Zvezda module

NASA and Axiom Space confirmed the delay after detecting a new pressure anomaly in the aft section of the Zvezda service module on the ISS. Although cosmonauts have inspected and sealed the suspected leak points and current pressure levels appear stable, Roscosmos and NASA are proceeding cautiously.

The integrity of the ISS module is critical for the safety of any upcoming missions that plan to dock there, including the Axiom-4 crewed flight.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket also faces issues

Adding to the setback, SpaceX engineers discovered a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak in the Falcon 9 rocket’s propulsion bay during pre-launch checks. Since LOx is a key part of the rocket’s fuel system, even minor leaks pose a serious risk.

As a result, SpaceX and ISRO have agreed to conduct repairs and perform additional validation tests before finalising a new launch date.

New launch date yet to be announced

While multiple launch windows remain open through June and July, officials say that a new schedule will be confirmed only after all safety concerns are resolved. The crew — led by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Shukla, and European astronauts from Poland and Hungary — will eventually launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon from Florida.

This delay highlights the complexity and caution required in modern commercial human spaceflight, especially with growing global collaborations in space missions.