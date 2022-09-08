Thomson launches 3 QLED series with Google TV starting at Rs 33,999

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thomson QLED series with Google TV

THOMSON, a French consumer electronics brand has announced its biggest launch of the year with the onset of the festive season in India. The company has launched the new QLED series with Google TV, with 3 new models- 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches respectively.

The brand offers QLED TVs at the price of 4K with prices starting from Rs 33,999 for a 50-inches, Rs 40,999 for 55-inches and Rs 59,999 for 65-inches. The smart TV is available on Flipkart during the annual festive extravaganza, The Big Billion Days as a ‘Big Billion Days Special’ offering.

Reiterating the MAKE IN INDIA vision, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed QLED TVs in the country.

These TVs will up the Tv viewing experience several notches higher and will prove to be an absolute delight for Indian consumers. Following are the features of the THOMSON QLED Series:

Support for multiple adult and child user profiles

Massive selection of smart TV apps

Strong focus on personalized content

Manual and voice controls for smart home devices

Personalized home screen for each user

Movies and TV series can be saved to profiles on the phone

The Google TV app can be used to control the TV

Smart home controls for lights and cameras

Child profiles with content restrictions

Personal recommendations for each profile

The new QLED TVs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, Bezel-less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more.

With more than 10000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows, these TVs come with a completely Bezel-less & Air Slim design with Black. The all-new THOMSON QLED series TVs are available in black colour with alloy sound giving a super stylish look.

