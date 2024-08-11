These SIM cards will be blacklisted from September 1: TRAI’s new rule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SIM

Starting from September 1 (2024), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will implement a new rule which will aim at curbing fake and spam calls across the country. This move has been taken as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the telecom sector, which have continued despite previous attempts, including the introduction of AI features to block such calls.

New SIM card regulations to tackle fake calls

Under the new regulations, telecom companies will be held accountable for fake calls which will be made through their networks.

If a customer reports a fake call, the telecom provider will be responsible for addressing the issue and taking necessary action. This shift is expected to significantly reduce the number of fake calls which has been plaguing users.

TRAI’s strict stand against fraud

TRAI has issued a warning to the scammers and fraudsters who are using various tactics to exploit unsuspecting customers. The new rule has been designed to protect users from these malicious activities, by enforcing stricter regulations on telecom companies.

TRAI further emphasized that the use of deceptive methods for fake and promotional calls is a clear violation of telecom regulations and the authority has devised a robust action plan to address this issue.

Blacklisted for two years

According to TRAI, any individual using their mobile number for telemarketing or promotional purposes will have their number blacklisted for two years. The government had previously introduced a specific number series, 160, to help prevent financial fraud. However, many users continue to receive promotional calls from private numbers, prompting the need for more stringent measures.

Consequences of violating the new rule

TRAI has made it clear that it will take severe action against anyone involved in fraud or spam calls. The regulatory body has stated that it will not tolerate any instances of spam or fake calls and will hold those responsible accountable. Therefore, individuals using their numbers for promotional calls should be cautious, as the new rule will be strictly enforced.

By implementing these new regulations, TRAI has been aiming at creating a safer telecom environment for all users, ensuring that fake calls and fraudulent activities are significantly reduced.

