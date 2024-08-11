Jio brings new plan offering long validity, high-speed data and more: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers has been continuing to solidify its position with over 480 million users nationwide. In response to the rising costs and user demand for more convenient options, Jio has come up with a new strategy to alleviate the concerns of frequent recharges and limited data.

Annual recharge plan worth Rs 3,599

Jio's latest offering addresses the growing demand for long-term plans which provide substantial data and uninterrupted services. The company has introduced a new recharge plan worth Rs 3,599 which is claimed to be a game-changer for Indian customers who prefer not to worry about recharging their phones every month and opt for a longer validity. This is an annual plan which may act like an ideal solution provider to simplify their mobile experience while enjoying a host of benefits.

Long-term validity and unlimited calling

One of the standout features of this plan is its long validity. The Rs 3,599 plan will be valid for 365 days, enabling the users to stay connected throughout the year. This recharge plan is particularly appealing to those who prioritise convenience and want to avoid the regular task of topping up.

The plan further includes unlimited voice calls to any network in India.

Data allowance for heavy users

Data usage has become a significant consideration for most mobile users, and Jio's Rs 3,599 plan is to cater to high data-demanding users. The plan further provides 912GB of data which will last for an entire year, which means the user will get 2.5GB of data per day for the next 365 days.

Indeed this recharge plan is perfect for those who stay online for a longer run for work, binge-watch, stream videos, browse the internet or use data-intensive apps frequently. Furthermore, the plan comes with 5G network coverage, and unlimited true 5G data, enabling users to to take full advantage of the latest network technology without worrying about data caps.

Additional perks and benefits

Jio's Rs 3,599 plan is not just about long validity and ample data. The plan further includes several additional benefits that enhance its overall value. Users receive a complimentary subscription to Jio Cinema, providing access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and other content. This is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy streaming OTT content and want to save on subscription costs. The plan also includes 100 free SMS per day, free access to Jio TV for live television, and Jio Cloud for cloud storage services, ensuring that users have a comprehensive mobile experience.

