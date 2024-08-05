Airtel revised prepaid and postpaid plans for August 2024: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel has revised its existing prepaid and postpaid tariffs, (effective from July) in line with industry-wide adjustments by private operators. These revisions were designed for customers to experience a slight increase in costs for both prepaid and postpaid services, even at the entry-level. Let's look at the entry-level plans offered by one of the leading telecom service providers in both segments as of August 2024.

Airtel entry-level prepaid recharge plan

For Airtel customers who are aiming to minimise their spending, the company has come up with an entry-level Truly Unlimited prepaid plan which is now available at Rs 199. This plan offers:

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

and 2GB of data

28 days validity

Once the data quota is exhausted, additional data could be used by charging 50 paise per MB.

Benefits of the Prepaid Plan:

Unlimited voice calls across India without worrying about call charges. SMS Allowance will enable the user to send up to 100 SMS per day, for the next 28 days. Data Usage: 2GB of high-speed data per day for the users. Rewards: The plan further comes with additional benefits like as Wynk Music and free Hello Tunes on Wynk, enabling the customers to set one tune per month at no additional cost.

Basic postpaid plan

Airtel's basic postpaid plan is available for Retail customers at a monthly rental charge of Rs 449. This plan further includes:

Unlimited voice calls (local, STD, and roaming)

100 SMS per day

50GB of monthly data with a rollover of up to 200 GB

Furthermore, customers can take advantage of complimentary unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G coverage, provided they have a 5G-enabled handset.

Benefits of the Postpaid Plan:

Unlimited Voice and SMS: Enjoy unlimited local and STD calls, along with 100 SMS per day, to ensure flawless connection without any limitations. Data Allowance: With 50GB of monthly data and the option to roll over unused data by up to 200GB- indeed, this plan has been designed to cater to moderate to heavy data users. 5G Data Access: Benefit from unlimited 5G data in 5G coverage areas, which gives you access to the latest technology at no additional cost. Additional Rewards: Customers receive Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 3 months at no extra cost. There is also the option to add more family connections to the plan for an additional Rs 349. Regional Pricing: In the Jammu and Kashmir service area, the postpaid plan is available at a monthly rental of Rs 349, providing a more affordable option for users in that region.

These revised plans reflect Airtel’s commitment to providing value for money while accommodating the diverse needs of its customer base.

