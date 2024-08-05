BSNL reports 2.17 lakh new connections in July, prepares for 4G rollout in Andhra Pradesh

Monday, August 05, 2024
     
With the upcoming 4G rollout across Andhra Pradesh, BSNL aims to deliver faster and more reliable mobile services to its customers. By the end of September 2024, users in the state can expect to enjoy 4G services, provided they have upgraded to a compatible 4G SIM and handset.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 13:51 IST
BSNL, recharge, 4G rollout, bsnl Andhra Pradesh
BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has achieved a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh by adding 2.17 lakh new connections in July 2024. This surge in new activations will bring the total number of 40 lakh BSNL connections in the state. The increase in subscribers will come amid recent tariff revisions by private telecom operators, which have made BSNL’s competitive pricing and offerings more attractive to consumers. 

The achievement was highlighted in a report shared by BSNL Andhra Pradesh on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

BSNL 4G services launching in Andhra Pradesh

BSNL is set to launch its 4G services in major cities of Andhra Pradesh which will start from August 15 onwards. TelecomTalk reported that the company will be rolling out 4G technology is generating significant interest among users, leading to an increased demand for new mobile connections and SIM cards from the government-owned telecom service provider. 

To facilitate this transition, BSNL is further conducting special camps where users can upgrade their existing SIM cards from 2G to 4G, to ensure that they can take full advantage of the enhanced network capabilities.

Network expansion in tribal and remote areas

BSNL is actively working to expand its 4G network across Andhra Pradesh, with a statewide activation target by the end of September this year. 

The expansion further involves the installation of antennas, base transceiver stations (BTS), and other core network infrastructure, which are currently in various stages of development. A key focus of this expansion is reaching remote tribal areas, with plans to set up 1,200 new towers in villages to improve connectivity.

Officials have stated that BSNL services will soon be available in the villages of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, East Godavari and other districts. This expansion will enhance communication capabilities for residents in these regions, providing them with reliable access to mobile services and internet connectivity.

Popular recharge plan among new users

A significant majority of the new BSNL subscribers, about 90 per cent, are opting for the Rs 249 recharge plan. This popular plan offers great value, providing a validity of 45 days with benefits that include 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. 

The affordable pricing and generous data allowance make it an attractive option for users seeking comprehensive mobile service without breaking the bank.

