Tecno launches new smartphone that makes calls without network, comes with AI for Rs 6,999

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India, introducing the Tecno Spark Go 2 as an appealing option in the budget segment. This device comes equipped with Ella, Tecno's in-house AI assistant, which is capable of rewriting and summarizing content, generating images, and even solving math problems. Additionally, it supports multiple Indian languages. Below are all the essential details you need to know about this smartphone.

Tecno Spark Go 2 India price and availability

The Spark Go 2 is available in four attractive colour options: Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Gray, and Turquoise Green. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is price at Rs 6,999. The smartphone will hit the shelves starting July 1 at 12 PM, available for purchase on Flipkart and in offline retail stores.

Tecno Spark Go 2 specifications

The Spark Go 2 boasts a 6.67-inch Punch Hole HD+ IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and runs on the Android 15 operating system.

In terms of photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. For connectivity, it includes 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. It houses a substantial 5000mAh battery paired with 15W charging. Furthermore, it carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, along with the promise of up to four years of lag-free performance under standard conditions.

One standout feature is the Free Link App, which enables users to make calls even when there’s no mobile network available. This functionality works between Spark Go 2 devices, as well as between Spark Go 2 and POVA series phones.

