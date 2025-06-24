Anarc smartwatch review: This watch shines bright, but its burner lacks features' flame The Anarc smartwatch features an eye-catching design and delivers impressive battery life; however, there are a few areas of improvement.

New Delhi:

The Anarc smartwatch by Layers is a newly launched device in the Indian market, introduced by a homegrown brand. Priced at approximately Rs 6,800, it boasts a variety of features including sleep tracking, stress monitoring, a heart rate monitor, and calling functionality, among others. Its distinctive octagonal design also sets it apart from other smartwatches. After using this smartwatch for a few days, I’d like to share my insights to help you determine if it’s the right choice for you, especially if you’re considering purchasing a smartwatch. Before diving into my review, let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of the Anarc smartwatch.

Anarc smartwatch review: Specifications

Model Anarc smartwatch Price and variants Rs 6,849 Colours Drak Brilliance, Frost Blaze, Earthy Urban Availability official Layers website Display size 1.85-inch AMOLED 60Hz display Security Pin lock Chipset Hisilicon Material Stainless steel Battery and charging 350mAh Health and wellness Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking, Stress, Breathing Sensors Accelerometer (6Axis Sensor), Gyroscope, Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor Network and connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

Anarc smartwatch review: Design

Layers has clearly put a lot of thought into the content of its retail box for the Anarc smartwatch. Upon opening the box, you'll find the smartwatch itself, a band, comprehensive guides, a charging adapter with a cable, and a USB Type C to Type A converter. Additionally, it includes a screen guard, making it a well-rounded package. This thoughtful arrangement ensures that buyers receive everything they need without having to spend extra on additional accessories.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Anarc smartwatch review: What's in the box

Now, let's talk about the design of the smartwatch. The outer casing is made from stainless steel, which not only adds to its durability but also gives it an attractive finish. Its octagonal shape is visually appealing and distinctive. On the right side, there’s a microphone for taking calls, while the left side features a speaker that is loud enough for clear communication.

The crown are is -friendly and easy to operate, providing haptic feedback that enhances the experience while scrolling through the menu. Another button on the right allows you to select various workout modes. Although this button is seamlessly integrated into the body of the smartwatch, I believe it could benefit from being a bit softer for easier operation.

Anarc smartwatch review: Left edge Anarc smartwatch review: Right edge

The band of the smartwatch is made of good-quality material. However, due to the design of the hook, it tends to come loose from the wrist automatically at times. Since my strap is in the Frost Blaze colour, I've noticed it has accumulated some dirt over time. I believe I can clean it effectively using soap and water, although I haven't tried that yet. I’ll make sure to give it a go!

Anarc smartwatch review: Band Anarc smartwatch review: Band

Anarc smartwatch review: Display

The smartwatch features a suitably large display that provides ample space for easy navigation through options. It is bright enough to ensure visibility even in outdoor sunlight, making operation straightforward. Although the smartwatch is equipped with an AMOLED display, it could benefit from a more vibrant quality, as it currently resembles an LED display in terms of colour richness.

Anarc smartwatch review: Display Anarc smartwatch review: On hand

Anarc smartwatch review: Performance

I found that the smartwatch performs well overall, with no noticeable lag. There may be a slight delay during stress and heart rate measurements, which is fairly common among smartwatches. Even switching watch faces or installing updates doesn’t take much time. The watch maintained a consistent connection with my phone, and while I initially experienced automatic call transfers to the smartwatch, this issue was resolved after a software update.

The accompanying app offers various customisation options, allowing users to choose whether to continuously monitor stress and heart rate and set the preferred frequency. Features like Always on Display and Raise to Wake are also available, and making and receiving calls on the smartwatch is seamless.

However, I did encounter some limitations. For instance, at this price point, it lacks message notifications, WhatsApp alerts, and an AI voice assistant, which are features offered by other smartwatches at lower prices. Additionally, to control the phone's camera from the smartwatch, the app needs to be open on the phone, which seems a bit inconvenient. Overall, while the smartwatch has great potential, addressing these issues could make it much more competitive in the market.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Anarc smartwatch review: Sensor

Anarc smartwatch review: Battery

The smartwatch boasts an impressive battery life, offering up to 7 days of use when features like Always On Display and Raise to Wake are disabled. However, if you choose to use these features, you can expect the battery backup to last around 5 days.

Charging is efficient as well; it takes approximately 22 minutes to reach a 25 per cent charge and around 2 hours and 10 minutes for a full charge to 100 percent, which is comparable to many other smartwatches on the market.

Anarc smartwatch review: Verdict

Considering the Anarc smartwatch's price point of Rs 6,999, it presents a unique offering with some standout features, although there are areas for improvement.

The Anarc smartwatch excels in its design and build quality. The stainless steel octagonal casing stands out for its durability and aesthetic appeal. The thoughtful inclusion of accessories like a screen guard and converter enhances the unboxing experience. Battery life is another strong point, lasting between 5-7 days depending on Always-On Display usage, and the charging process is quite efficient. Users can expect smooth performance with minimal lag, and Bluetooth calling works seamlessly, particularly following a recent software update. Additionally, the built-in microphone and loudspeaker add convenience for calls.

However, there are significant features that could enhance its appeal, especially for this price range. While the AMOLED display is bright, it doesn’t deliver the vibrancy that users might expect from such a technology; it tends to resemble an LED screen. Moreover, the absence of modern smartwatch staples such as direct message notifications (including WhatsApp) and an AI voice assistant is notable, especially when many more affordable alternatives offer these capabilities. The necessity to open the phone app for camera control is another aspect that could be streamlined. Finally, while the strap is of good quality, it’s worth considering that it may come loose during wear, which could be a practical concern for users.

The Anarc smartwatch, priced at Rs 6,999, emphasises design and battery life but falls short in delivering a comprehensive feature set. While it boasts a premium feel and solid core performance, the lack of some essential smart functionalities like advanced notifications and an AI assistant limits its competitiveness in the Rs 6500+ smartwatch market. If design and long battery life are your primary considerations and you can overlook the absence of some smart features, this could be a suitable option. For those seeking a more feature-rich experience, however, there may be better value alternatives available in this price range.

ALSO READ: Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Does it offer effortless cleaning? Find out here