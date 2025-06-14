Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Does it offer effortless cleaning? Find out here Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner comes with many attachments and easy steering and maneuverability. Here is my review on whether it is the right choice for you.

New Delhi:

Dyson launched its Big Ball corded vacuum cleaner in India in October last year. This vacuum features 'Ball Technology,' which makes steering and maneuvering easier than ever. It even has the ability to right itself if it gets toppled over. Included with the vacuum are various types of attachments to suit different cleaning needs. I had the chance to use the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner for a few days, and I'm excited to share my review of the product to help you make an informed decision. But before diving into the review, let's take a closer look at the detailed specifications of this vacuum cleaner.

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Specifications

Suction power 205 AW Dustbin volume 1.6 L Cord length 22ft. Weight 8.02 kg Attachement Turbine cleaner head, Mattress tool, Tool holder, Brush and Wide tool Price Rs 25,900

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: What's in the box

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: What's in the box

The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is thoughtfully equipped with all the essential attachments needed for effective cleaning. In my experience, I found that nothing felt lacking in terms of additional tools. Upon opening the box, you'll discover the vacuum cleaner along with a variety of attachments, including a brush tool, turbine floor cleaner, pipe, mattress tool, a 360-degree wand, wide nozzle, extender wand, and tool holder. This comprehensive set enhances the overall cleaning experience, making it versatile for different surfaces and tasks.

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Build quality and easy of use

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner floor cleaner head

I found the build quality of the product to be impressive and sturdy. I didn't have to be overly cautious while using it, as all its attachments felt durable. The floor cleaner head is made from carbon fiber, which enhances its durability and versatility, allowing it to be used on a variety of surfaces.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner button for attachments

The attachments are also incredibly easy to handle; you can connect or remove them with just a click. Each attachment features a button that allows for quick removal and attachment with ease.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner retractable wire

Additionally, it comes with a long cord, so you won't need to unplug and replug the device every time you move from one room to another. The cord is retractable with just the push of a button, making storage simple.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner dustbin

Emptying the dustbin is a breeze as well. You can detach it with a click, and there's no need to touch the bin to dispose of the dirt; it empties effortlessly with the push of a button.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner wheels

The vacuum cleaner has wheels on the bottom, making it easy to move around. Plus, it has the clever ability to right itself if it gets knocked over, so you can move it without worrying about it toppling while you go from one spot to another.

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner extended wand Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner 360-degree articulation

This product also includes a wand extender, allowing you to extend its reach up to 125 cm, making it easy to access high areas. Additionally, the 360-degree articulation feature provides flexibility in handling, enabling you to effectively maneuver and reach challenging spots with ease.

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Performance

I was quite pleased with the performance of the vacuum cleaner during my use. It demonstrated strong suction power, effectively removing dust from various surfaces such as floors, carpets, and curtains. The various attachments added to its versatility and made it easier to use for different cleaning tasks.

However, I did notice that the noise level was quite high, making it challenging to operate when someone is sleeping nearby. Additionally, it may not be suitable for cleaning up ash and construction debris. Overall, it's a reliable vacuum with room for improvement in noise reduction.

Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: Verdict

The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is a versatile and robust cleaning tool that comes equipped with a comprehensive set of essential attachments and impressive build quality. Users will find it easy to operate, featuring convenient click-and-go attachments, a long retractable cord, and a hygienic, no-touch dustbin emptying system. Its unique self-righting design and wheels significantly enhance maneuverability, making it a pleasure to use.

In terms of performance, the vacuum delivers strong suction power across a variety of surfaces. However, it’s worth noting that its noise level can be higher than some users might prefer, and it may not be ideal for cleaning up ash or construction debris.

Overall, the Dyson Big Ball stands out as an effective and user-friendly option for general household cleaning. While it does have some limitations in noise and the types of debris it can handle, its strengths make it a worthwhile addition to any cleaning toolkit.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Pro review: A promising mid-ranger? Find out here