TAGG launches Verve Active smartwatch with a bigger display at INR 1,899

Follow us on Image Source : PR TAGG Verve Active

Highlights TAGG smartwatch comes with a screen-sized 1.70 inches

TAGG Verve Active comes with a menstrual cycles tracker

Verve Active comes with 12-month warranty and could be purchased from Flipkart starting from Jan 14

TAGG, a homegrown tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand has announced the launch of the Verve Active range of watches in the portfolio. Priced at INR 1899, the new Verve Active smartwatch comes with a 12-month warranty and could be purchased from tomorrow through Flipkart.

The new TAGG smartwatch comes with a screen-sized 1.70 inches and supports various modes like 24 Sports Modes, Body Temperature Sensor, an updated Heart Rate Sensor, an improved SpO2, and more.

Furthermore, to keep women’s health in mind, TAGG Verve Active comes with a menstrual cycles tracker. The Verve Active comes with 24 sports modes, 35 days standby time, and runs on a Realtek8752x chipset.

Rohit Dhingra, Co-Founder of TAGG said, “The company is known for its promising products with superlative features at an affordable price range. TAGG launched its third smartwatch Verve Neo, earlier this November, and within a month, it is one of the best-selling hot seller smartwatches on Amazon India. Taking the legacy forward, the company has launched another smartwatch, Verve Active, which is as affordable as its predecessor, with an improved sensor and distinctive features”.

Weighing 38gms, TAGG Verve Active is protected with IP68 certification and supports 2.5D Full-screen touch. Users can access SMS alerts, call alerts, QQ WeChat, Facebook, Line, WhatsApp, and other notifications along with weather forecasts, a timer, a stopwatch too.