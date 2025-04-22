Split ACs under Rs 25,000 available on Amazon, Flipkart with offers During the ongoing sale on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, you can purchase split ACs for under Rs 25,000. There are also bank offers and discounts available on these purchases.

New Delhi:

If you're looking to buy a Split AC for under Rs 25000, this is a fantastic opportunity for you. Currently, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are running sales where you can snag ACs from various brands at enticing prices. With discounts of up to 50 percent, this is definitely a chance to save. Additionally, there are bank offers and cashback incentives available on your AC purchase. If you want to grab a budget-friendly Split AC during these sales, here are some great deals to consider.

Daikin AC

The Split AC from Daikin is available on Amazon for just Rs 26,490. There’s a bank discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the final price down to Rs 23,490. Known for its premium units, this brand’s Split AC has a capacity of 0.8 tons and boasts a 3-star energy rating. The model features a copper compressor and includes a 2.5 PM filter. Plus, it comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 5-year warranty on the compressor.

MarQ AC

On Flipkart, the MarQ Split AC is priced at only Rs 23,990. There's also up to 5 percent unlimited cashback available on your purchase. This model features a 3-star energy rating along with Turbo Cool Technology. With a capacity of 1 ton, it incorporates 5-in-1 inverter technology for energy efficiency.

Cruise AC

You can find a 1-ton Split AC from Cruise on Amazon, priced at Rs 26,490. A bank discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable on this model as well. It comes equipped with 7-stage air filtration, and features like a 4-in-1 convertible system and a PM 2.5 filter are included, making it a solid choice for maintaining air quality.

