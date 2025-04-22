iPhone users: Google Pixel 8a now available for Rs 13,000 for you, here's how to grab this offer The Google Pixel 8a is known for its camera and stock Android. If you are considering buying this smartphone, you can avail various offers to get it for just Rs 13,000.

New Delhi:

This is an excellent opportunity to grab a smartphone with an impressive camera at an affordable price. Google smartphones are typically positioned in the premium category, offering features that set them apart from standard Android devices. However, they also come with a higher price tag. Fortunately, you now have a chance to snag a powerful phone from the Google Pixel 8 series for just Rs 13,000.

Currently, e-commerce platforms are rolling out fantastic deals on premium smartphones, and Flipkart has significantly reduced the prices of Google Pixel models. At present, the Pixel 8a smartphone is available on Flipkart with a substantial discount. If you're into selfies or photography, this is a golden opportunity to buy the Pixel 8a at a budget-friendly price.

Google Pixel 8a discount

Right now, Flipkart lists the Google Pixel 8a at a price of Rs 52,999, but they’re offering a 28 percent discount to customers. Thanks to this offer, you can purchase this flagship smartphone for just Rs 37,999. Additionally, if you make the payment using an HDFC Bank card through an EMI transaction, you will receive an extra Rs 3,000 off. Note that this offer applies to the 128GB variant.

You can take this smartphone home for just Rs 13,000. However, to benefit from this deal, you'll need to meet certain conditions. Flipkart is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 36,830. For example, by trading in your old iPhone 13 Mini, you could save as much as Rs 22,380, effectively lowering the smartphone's price to an astonishing Rs 13,000.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Launched by Google in May last year, the Pixel 8a features a plastic back panel encased in an aluminum frame. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

This smartphone runs on Android 14 right out of the box. For performance, it’s powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip. You can choose from up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 8a boasts a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. Plus, there’s a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

