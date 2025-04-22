TRAI data: Airtel outpaces Jio in January subscriber gains, Vi loses 10 times more users than BSNL TRAI recently released subscriber data for January 2025. The data shows that people prefer Airtel over other service providers, while Vi is actively losing its subscribers.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently published new figures showing the user influx and losses for telecom companies in January 2025. The latest report from the telecom regulator reveals that Airtel and Jio have once again attracted lakhs of users, while both BSNL and Vi have seen substantial declines in their user base. Overall, the number of mobile users in India has been growing at a brisk pace, recording a monthly increase of 0.55 percent. According to TRAI's data, the total number of wireless (mobile) users in India has surpassed 115.06 crore, equivalent to 115.6 crores. Notably, this report has now included the count of 5G users under the mobile category, a shift from its previous listing under fixed wireline. This adjustment has contributed to the observed growth in mobile users.

In January 2025, Airtel led the pack, adding an impressive 16.5 lakh new subscribers to its network. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also welcomed 6.8 lakh new users, further solidifying its position. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea faced significant losses, shedding approximately 13 lakh users, while the state-run BSNL lost around 1,50,000 users.

Jio's dominance

With an addition of over 600,000 new subscribers, Jio's market share climbed to 40.46 percent, bringing its total user count to 46.58 crores. Airtel has firmly secured its second-place position, increasing its market share to 33.61 percent and surpassing 38.69 crores in total users.

Conversely, Vi's market share has dipped to 17.89 percent, with only 20.59 crores of users remaining. BSNL holds a modest market share of 7.95 percent, amounting to 9.15 crores in users. Overall, an impressive 91.96 percent of mobile subscribers in India are now with private telecom companies.

