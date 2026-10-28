UAE honours Captain Smit Machchhar for showing exceptional courage during flydubai cockpit attack

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident, recognising their courage, professionalism and efforts to protect passengers during the emergency.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also met the crew members on Tuesday. The UAE leadership praised their dedication and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding human life and ensuring public safety.

The crew members expressed their gratitude to the UAE President and said they were proud to receive the prestigious recognition.

Sheikh Hamdan Praises Machchar's Courage

Earlier, on October 3, Sheikh Hamdan visited Machchhar while he was undergoing treatment for his injuries. He praised the captain for demonstrating exceptional courage, responsibility and concern for human life.

"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post.

He also described Machchhar as an important part of the UAE’s aviation community and national story, calling the country “a nation of compassion ... a nation of peace ... and a nation of life”.

The visit followed a commendation from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, which recognised Machchhar, the crew and the passengers who helped bring the incident under control.

World lauds Smit Machchhar

Captain Machchhar’s actions have earned widespread international recognition, with leaders from India, Israel and the United States praising his bravery.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a hero, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded his courage. US President Donald Trump also praised the Indian captain for opening the cockpit door despite being seriously injured.

Israel has additionally announced a civilian bravery award for Machchhar, which is expected to be presented after he recovers from his injuries.

The honours reflect the international appreciation for Machchhar’s actions and the flydubai crew’s efforts to protect lives during a potentially catastrophic emergency.

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