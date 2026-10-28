India invites Pakistani minister to SCO forum, first such move since Operation Sindoor

India has invited all 10 member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including Pakistan, to the inaugural Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The forum aims to highlight shared cultural heritage, historical links and people-to-people ties among countries across the region.

Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, is among those invited. However, Islamabad has yet to confirm who will represent the country at the event. The invitation comes amid strained bilateral relations following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

What is the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?

The forum is intended to strengthen cultural engagement among SCO members and highlight their shared heritage through art, literature, traditions and historical connections. Representatives from more than 25 countries are expected to participate, with the historic Purana Qila in Delhi reported as a possible venue.

India's Ministry of Culture is organising the forum in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. Culture ministers from all 10 SCO member states have been invited. These include India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Representatives from SCO observer states and dialogue partners are also expected to attend.

The initiative was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025, and was subsequently adopted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally announced that India would host the forum during the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20, 2026.

Why invitation to Pakistan matters

The invitation comes against the backdrop of strained relations following the May 2025 military confrontation between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite these tensions, India and Pakistan have continued to participate in multilateral engagements under the SCO framework.

The invitation marks the first time India has invited a senior Pakistani minister to the country since Operation Sindoor in May 2025. If Khichi attends, it would be the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since May 2023, when then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for an SCO foreign ministers' meeting.

India has continued to participate in SCO engagements hosted by Pakistan. In September 2026, India's SCO National Coordinator, Alok Dimri, travelled to Islamabad for a meeting related to the organisation's agenda and preparations. Pakistan is also scheduled to host the SCO leaders' summit in 2027.

The invitation offers an opportunity for cultural engagement through a multilateral platform. However, it does not in itself indicate a change in India's bilateral policy towards Pakistan. Whether the invitation leads to a Pakistani minister's visit will depend on Islamabad's decision.

(With inputs from ANI)

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