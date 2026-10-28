Jio Platforms Listing Highlights: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 21% premium over IPO price on NSE

Shares of Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the bourses today, October 28, 2026, listing at Rs 1,358 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 21.36 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,119. On the BSE, the stock debuted at the same price, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 12,50,586 crore, making it the second most valuable firm by market capitalisation. Earlier, the initial public offering of Jio Platforms closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore. The issue was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. It comprised an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares. The Rs 30,213 crore IPO is larger than Hyundai Motors India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO. Thus, Jio has set the record for the country's largest IPO.

Here are the highlights of Jio Platforms' IPO listing on NSE and BSE: