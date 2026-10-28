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  4. Jio Platforms Listing Highlights: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 21% premium over IPO price on NSE
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Jio Platforms Listing Highlights: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 21% premium over IPO price on NSE

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

The initial public offering of Jio Platforms closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

Jio Platforms IPO listing on NSE, BSE.
Jio Platforms IPO listing on NSE, BSE. Image Source : India TV

Shares of Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the bourses today, October 28, 2026, listing at Rs 1,358 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 21.36 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,119. On the BSE, the stock debuted at the same price, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 12,50,586 crore, making it the second most valuable firm by market capitalisation. Earlier, the initial public offering of Jio Platforms closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore. The issue was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. It comprised an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares. The Rs 30,213 crore IPO is larger than Hyundai Motors India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO. Thus, Jio has set the record for the country's largest IPO. 

Here are the highlights of Jio Platforms' IPO listing on NSE and BSE:

 

Live updates :Jio IPO Listing LIVE

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  • 10:37 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Stock holds steady

    After listing on the bourses, Jio Platforms shares are holding steady despite the stock market declining over 1 per cent, dragged down by IT companies, rising crude oil prices, and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio Platforms becomes second largest company by market cap

    Jio Platforms shares made a strong debut on the bourses. The company's market cap stood at Rs 12.50 lakh crore, making it the second-largest by market cap. Reliance Industries is the largest company with a market cap of Rs 16.19 lakh crore.

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio shares gain post listing

    After a strong debut on the bourses, Jio Platforms shares gained to hit a high of Rs 1,375, up Rs 17 from the listing price of Rs 1,358. 

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio shares make strong debut

    Shares of Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the bourses today, October 28, 2026, listing at Rs 1,358 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,119.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio Platforms share price settles at 21.36 premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Jio Platforms shares settled at Rs 1,358 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 21.36 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 1,119.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani gets emotional

    Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani gets emotional as Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani remembers his grandfather's contributions and Jio's journey in empowering India digitally.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio Platforms shares listing time

    According to information on the BSE and NSE websites, Jio Platforms shares will list on Indian stock exchanges today. A pre-open session for the company's shares will begin at 9:45 am. The opening price will be determined during this time, while trading will begin at 10 am on the BSE and NSE. 

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio sets record

    Jio Platforms' IPO is a major milestone for India's capital markets. The issue of Rs 30,213 crore is larger than Hyundai Motors India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO. Thus, Jio has set the record for the country's largest IPO. The company's IPO valuation is estimated at approximately RS 10.3 lakh crore. At this size, Jio could become one of India's most valuable companies upon listing. The company's subscriber base of over 530 million customers reflects its large business network.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    What to do after Jio platforms listing

    Market experts advise investors who have received share allotments to hold their investments for the long term. They believe that, given Jio's growth potential, investors should not view it solely through the lens of making a profit on listing day.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Jio platforms IPO GMP

    Ahead of the listing, the Jio Platforms IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 247 today. With an upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 1,366, reflecting a grey market premium of 22.07 per cent.

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