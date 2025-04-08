Snapchat launches Sponsored AI Lenses: A new way for brands to go viral With Sponsored AI Lenses, Snapchat is blending creativity with technology, offering brands a fresh way to connect with Gen Z and younger users who crave interactive content.

Snapchat is stepping up its advertising game with the launch of Sponsored AI Lenses, a new format that uses generative AI to let brands create fun, interactive experiences for users. Unlike traditional ads, these AI Lenses allow users to take selfies and see themselves in AI-generated scenes, blending marketing with entertainment.

How it works: AI analyzes your selfie to create custom scenes

When a user takes a selfie by using a Sponsored AI Lens, Snapchat’s proprietary generative AI tech scans the face and merges it into pre-designed scenes. Each Lens on the platform comes with preset prompts and poses, enabling users to explore up to 10 different AI-generated looks in a single interaction.

Snap says this format brings higher engagement than standard Lenses, giving users a more playful way to interact with branded content.

Faster, cheaper and more scalable for brands

One of the biggest benefits of the new AI Lens format is how it simplifies ad production. Snapchat’s blog post noted that brands no longer need to invest in 3D modeling or visual effects (VFX). Instead, the AI-generated templates drastically cut down on production time and costs.

Tinder and Uber are among the first to try it out

Several popular e-commerce service providers like Tinder and Uber have already embraced this new ad style. Tinder’s campaign featured an AI selfie transformation with the caption “My 2025 Dating Vibe.” On the other hand, Uber’s creative added a Thanksgiving twist to the experience.

Both brands reportedly saw above-average user engagement and playtime with their Sponsored AI Lenses.

Part of Snap’s bigger push into generative AI

This launch is part of Snapchat’s broader push into AI innovation. Just last month, Snap introduced its first-ever generative AI video Lenses. In February, the company also revealed a text-to-image AI research model designed specifically for mobile, which will soon power more Snapchat features.