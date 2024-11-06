Smart TV shopping? Don't get tricked by size: Focus on these must-have features

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS SmartTV buying guide

These days, almost every household has a big-screen smart TV. The era of old box TVs has come to an end, and people now prefer smart Android TVs. Smart TVs not only provide an enjoyable viewing experience on a larger screen but are also heavily used for gaming and internet browsing. As the role of smart TVs has expanded significantly, it's essential to focus on their features when shopping for a new one. If you're planning to purchase a smart TV, the following information will be quite beneficial.

Currently, there’s a fantastic promotion for smart TVs in the online market. With these discounts, if you're considering buying a new TV, it's crucial to keep certain aspects in mind. Many people tend to focus solely on the screen size and overlook other important features. If you fall into this trap, you could end up with a product that doesn’t meet your needs.

In addition to a large screen, there are several features that truly make a smart TV stand out and enhance your video streaming enjoyment. Let's take a look at the key features to consider besides just the display when buying a smart TV.

Display Panel Technology

A large-screen smart TV with a poor quality panel can ruin your viewing experience. Therefore, it's important to pay special attention to the type of panel used in the smart TV. LED panels are the most common and affordable, while OLED panels offer superior color quality and brightness but at a higher price. If your budget allows, consider going for a smart TV with a QLED panel, as it provides a fantastic viewing experience.

Consider Smart Features

The features are what truly define a smart TV. So, it's vital to take a close look at these while you're shopping. First, familiarise yourself with the operating system. Today, popular options include Android TV, WebOS, and Tizen. Additionally, having voice assistant capabilities like Google Assistant or Alexa is quite handy, allowing you to control the TV from across the room with ease.

Connectivity and Ports Matter

It's important to check the connectivity options and ports available on a smart TV. Different models offer various connectivity features. Ensure there are at least 2-3 HDMI and USB ports. Furthermore, checking the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi versions is also wise for a seamless experience.

Sound Quality is Key

Poor sound quality can ruin the entire viewing experience, so make sure to evaluate the sound output of the smart TV you're considering. Aim for a smart TV with a sound output of at least 30W, and don’t forget to look for the Dolby Audio feature for richer sound quality.

Keep RAM and Storage in Mind

Just like smartphones, smart TVs also come with RAM and storage. The amount varies across different models. Higher RAM allows you to install more applications, so it’s advisable to select a smart TV with ample RAM. Opting for a model that offers 32GB of storage can make a world of difference in how you use your TV.

By keeping these points in mind, you’ll be better equipped to choose a smart TV that meets your needs and enhances your viewing experience.

