Government cracks down on cybercrime, blocks 1.35 crore spoofed calls per day

Fraud in India, particularly through various technological means, is increasing. Numerous individuals have reportedly lost significant amounts of money due to digital fraud. Cybercriminals employ tactics such as digital impersonation or posing as government officials to extract personal information from victims. Many of these criminals are often based in foreign countries and have evolved to develop new strategies, including international calls that appear as local numbers. This manipulation of calling line identity (CLI) enables these calls to present as legitimate local calls, increasing the challenges in combating fraud.

The government has implemented several measures to address these activities, as highlighted by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System, an indigenously developed tool that effectively blocks approximately 86 percent of spoofed calls, amounting to about 1.35 crore per day.

Sanchar Saathi platform

The digital empowerment of citizens is a key objective for enhancing cybersecurity in India. The Sanchar Saathi platform is part of this initiative, providing tools like Chakshu, which allows users to report suspicious messages, calls, and WhatsApp activities.

By utilising Artificial Intelligence, DoT has reportedly detected and disconnected over 2.5 crore fraudulent mobile connections, blocked over 2.29 lakh mobile handsets, blacklisted 71,000 sellers, and registered FIRs against 1,900 offenders through Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

Involvement of college students

A grassroots initiative has seen the involvement of college students across the country as Sanchar Mitra volunteers, who are tasked with raising awareness about digital safety through the Sanchar Saathi portal.

The portal has attracted significant attention since its launch in May 2023, registering 7.7 crore visits and averaging two lakh daily users. It has also been effective in tracing 12.59 lakh stolen and lost mobile phones, becoming an important resource for citizens focused on protecting their digital experiences.

Unsolicited calls, SMS

In response to spam calls, unsolicited SMS, and telemarketing, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a series of measures aimed at safeguarding citizens. Violations of the established rules will incur penalties, reflecting a stringent approach to maintaining digital trust.

To date, TRAI has blacklisted over 800 entities and individuals involved in unverified promotional calls and has taken action against more than 1.8 million numbers related to SMS fraud, blocking 350,000 unused and unverified messaging headers and 12 million content templates.

Central to the strategy for cybersecurity is the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which incorporates over 520 stakeholders, including 460 banks and law enforcement agencies. This collaboration facilitates real-time information exchange and coordinated responses to cyber threats.

