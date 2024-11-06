BSNL brings 4G connectivity to remote areas, deploys 20 new, upgraded towers in Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G saturation project

BSNL has welcomed a surge of subscribers following the recent tariff hikes implemented by private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. In a bid to keep both new and existing customers satisfied, the state-owned telecom company has launched several initiatives. It has accelerated its 4G rollout and begun testing 5G technology. Additionally, BSNL is working to bring seamless connectivity to uncovered and remote areas through its 4G saturation project.

Recently, the company installed 20 new or upgraded 4G towers in Ladakh and surrounding border regions. This initiative will significantly enhance network connectivity for the Indian Army. BSNL shared these updates through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, BSNL wrote, “BSNL has brought 4GConnectivity to the challenging terrains of Ladakh and border areas. As part of the solar powered 4GSaturation project, the deployment giving uninterrupted connectivity for soldiers and residents alike, connecting the uncovered villages.”

The goal for the telecom company BSNL is to set up 100,000 4G service locations by the middle of 2025. So far, they have successfully launched 41,000 of these sites and have set up over 50,000 in total. They plan to complete the remaining installations within the next 6 to 9 months.

In other news, BSNL has established a partnership with another company to introduce Live TV services, which will be launched in phases across the country. This service is available exclusively to BSNL FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) customers and has been marketed as a "first in India" offering. An official from the company noted that while Jio provides the JioTV+ service, there are significant differences between the two services.

The official explained that JioTV+ utilizes an HLS-based streaming model aimed at internet-based customers, meaning that users access the channels as part of their internet plans. In contrast, BSNL’s service does not draw data from the user's existing internet plan; thus, even in the event of a disruption to the internet connection, the streaming of TV channels will continue to operate.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 14 series India launch