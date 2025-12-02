Sanchar Saathi not mandatory, can be deleted: Union minister Scindia clarifies amid row over mobile app Although the government has mandated the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new phones, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that users are free to delete it.

New Delhi:

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has clarified that users can delete the Sanchar Saathi app from their smartphones. He stated, "If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not, is up to the user".

This statement has come after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to ensure that its fraud reporting application, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.

The official DoT order states: "The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India... from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India".

Major companies currently manufacturing their handsets in India, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, are subject to this directive.

Compliance and enforcement

Existing Devices: For devices already manufactured and in sales channels in India, manufacturers and importers must push the Sanchar Saathi app to these devices through software updates.

Compliance Reports: All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets must submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days of the directives' issuance.

User Visibility: The DoT has also instructed mobile phone companies to ensure the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi app is readily visible and accessible to end-users during first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

Penalties: The DoT warned that firms failing to comply will face action as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024, and other applicable laws.

