How will Sanchar Saathi app be pushed to phones already sold or manufactured?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a new directive, dated November 28, requiring all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to ensure that its fraud reporting application, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.

The directive states: "The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India... from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India".

Major companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi currently manufacture their handsets in India and are subject to this order.

Compliance for existing devices and consequences

Devices already manufactured

For devices that have already been manufactured and are currently in sales channels in India, manufacturers and importers are required to push the Sanchar Saathi app to these devices through software updates.

Compliance and Penalties

Manufacturers and importers are required to submit compliance reports to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) within 120 days of the issuance of the directives. The DoT has cautioned that non-compliant companies will face repercussions under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024, and other relevant laws.

The DoT also instructed companies to ensure the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi app is readily visible and accessible to the end-users during first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

Users' existing devices

Currently, there is no clear direction on how the app will be pushed to devices that have already been sold and are currently in use by consumers.

Key features and legal context

Sanchar Saathi app capabilities

The app serves as a crucial tool against mobile fraud:

It enables users to report International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number-related suspicious misuse and to verify the authenticity of IMEIs used in mobile devices.

Telecom subscribers can also use the app to report fraudulent calls and register information about lost mobile phones.

Legal penalties

The Department of Telecommunications' rigorous enforcement measures are in accordance with the Telecommunications Act of 2023, which prescribes harsh penalties for tampering with telecommunications identifiers. Altering the 15-digit IMEI number is considered a non-bailable offense, potentially resulting in imprisonment of up to three years, fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

