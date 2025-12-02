What is 'Sanchar Saathi', the app government wants to pre-install in every new phone? The government has mandated smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app on all new mobile phones. Here are all the features it offers.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Telecommunications has issued a new directive mandating all major smartphone companies, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo, to pre-install the government-owned cybersecurity application, Sanchar Sathi, on all new devices.

According to the order, smartphone companies have 90 days to comply. Crucially, the directive also specifies that the app must be installed in a way that users cannot disable it.

What is the Sanchar Sathi App?

Sanchar Sathi is an improved version of a government website that was introduced in May 2023. Earlier this year, in January, the Department of Telecommunications also released a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. This app is designed to assist users in dealing with and reporting problems related to mobile phone fraud and theft.

The app offers several key functionalities:

Block Theft/Loss: Users can block lost or stolen mobile phones across all telecom networks in the country through this app. It also enables law enforcement agencies to trace the location of a blocked phone should it be used anywhere in India.

Chakshu Feature: Allows users to report fraudulent calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages directly to the authorities.

Manage Connections: Users can check all mobile numbers registered under their name and report any unknown or unauthorised connections.

Know Your Mobile (KYM): This feature allows users to verify the authenticity of their smartphone.

Aiming to combat cybersecurity threats

By preloading the Sanchar Sathi app on all major smartphone brands, the government is reportedly aiming to tackle the serious telecom cybersecurity threat posed by duplicate or fake IMEI numbers, which allegedly facilitate large-scale scams and network abuse.

If someone tries to change important identification numbers in mobile phones, like the 15-digit IMEI number, it's considered a serious crime under the Telecommunications Act of 2023. This can lead to penalties including up to three years in prison and fines reaching as much as 50 lakh rupees, or even both.

Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed mobile phone companies to make sure that Sanchar Sathi is easy to find and use right from the moment you set up your phone. This app should work perfectly to help users.

