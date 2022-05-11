Samsung Versus LG- The war of next-gen foldable display begins

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Samsung Versus LG

Samsung and LG have been leading the smartphone segment with their fold smartphones, and today the company showcased their future foldable screens which are capable to move upward- from existing single-fold designs to tri-fold wallet designed devices and displays. The new range of triple foldable displays can fold both ways- inwards and outwards.

In the annual Display Week conference which has been taking place from May 10-12, in California, Samsung showcased their revolutionary display designs which included two-way slidable for mobile, new foldable displays dedicatedly designed for gaming, and the advanced quantum dot display technology targeting the large display market.

Samsung Display premiered its 12.4-inch slidable display, with a panel that expands the screen horizontally - from both ends.

The Flex OLED zone showcased Flex G, which folds inwards twice, and the Flex S, that folds both inward and outward.

The company's 6.7-inch slidable product also debuted at Display Week that expands upward, unlike existing mobile sliding displays that stretch horizontally.

This capability is advantageous for document work, as well as social media postings, said the company.

Samsung Display also showcased 'Gaming Foldable OLED' display which allows controllers to be attached at both ends, but can also be folded in half.

On the other hand, LG Display is a completely new form of foldable OLED technology this year - an 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED which could be folded in both directions- inward and outward.

The screen could be folded over 200,000 times without compromising its performance- credit to the stable module structure. the company has further used a special folding structure to minimize creasing, enabling the user to have a comfortable and cutting-edge experience, claimed LG.

LG Display also brought next-generation OLED solutions with a 97-inch OLED. EX TV display, the biggest of its kind, for the first time to the public.

The company showcased a 42-inch 'Bendable OLED Gaming' display which boasts a curvature range of up to 1,000R, or a radius of 1,000mm.

(Inputs from IANS)