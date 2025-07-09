Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a 200MP camera and groundbreaking features Samsung has launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is the first foldable phone from Samsung to feature a 200MP camera.

New Delhi:

Samsung has unveiled its next generation of foldable smartphones this year. It introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. These new devices come packed with significant upgrades, improving everything from their displays to their cameras. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an impressive 200MP camera, along with a reduction in thickness for a sleeker design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 India availability

The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting on July 9 and will be available for purchase from July 25. This phone comes in four colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and an exclusive Mint colour available only online.

Buyers will also receive some great perks, including access to Google AI service and 2TB of cloud storage for six months at no extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts a 6.5-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED cover display and a 8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display. It offers a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. When folded, the device measures a slim 8.9mm thick, and when unfolded, it narrows down to just 4.2mm. The overall weight stands at 215 grams.

Under the hood, this foldable phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and supports up to 16GB of RAM, along with a generous 1TB of internal storage. It houses a robust 4,400mAh battery, which is compatible with both 25W wired and wireless charging. The front and back of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Ceramic 2.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a triple camera setup on its rear, featuring a 200MP main wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it has two 10MP cameras—one on the front and another on the cover. The device runs on OneUI, based on Android 16, providing a smooth and intuitive user experience.

