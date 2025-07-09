Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with a large cover screen and exclusive AI features Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This clamshell-style flip phone series features significant upgrades, including a larger cover screen and advanced AI capabilities.

Samsung has launvhed In the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the South Korean company has launched its next generation foldable phones including Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apart from this, the company has also launched the Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra series. In Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, the company has made many special changes, which also includes a large cover screen. Samsungis calling it a compact AI phone. Apart from this, the size of the main flexible screen of the phone has also been increased. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has also been launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 specifications

This Samsung phone comes with a 6.9-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED foldable display. It supports FHD+ resolution and peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. The display of this phone supports 120Hz high refresh rate. This phone has a 4.1-inch cover screen. Apart from the camera module in the cover of the phone, the screen will be visible in the entire area, in which you get access to many useful tools including notifications.

This phone works on Exynos 2500 processor and has support for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It has a 4,300mAh battery, with which 25W wired and wireless charging feature has been given. This phone comes with IP48 rating and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung has launched it with the OneUI 8 operating system based on Android 16. The phone comes with connectivity features like dual 5G SIM card, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi7.

Dual camera setup is available in its back. The phone has a 50MP main and 12MP secondary camera. A 10MP camera will be available in it for selfie and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED foldable display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, it features a convenient 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display for quick access to notifications and other essential functions. Powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, this flip phone offers robust performance, accommodating up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

With a 4,000mAh battery, this affordable flip phone is equipped with both 25W wired and wireless charging capabilities, ensuring you're never left without power. It also carries an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, along with OneUI 8 running on Android 16.

The dual camera setup on the back includes a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while a 10MP camera is available for selfies and video calls, making it a versatile choice for photography enthusiasts.

