Samsung to bring premium mixed-reality headset in 2024: What to expect?

The Global XR Content Telco Alliance will collaborate to develop 5G-based extended reality (XR) content, which covers immersive content like VR and AR. The alliance includes Qualcomm, Bell Canada, China Telecom Corp., and Japan's KDDI Corp. - which will be headed by LG Uplus at the launch.

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm together are gearing up to unleash around 30,000 units of their mixed reality (MR) headsets to the market in late 2024, to take on Apple Vision Pro. As per the reports from Upload VR and The JoonAng, the Korean newspaper- the XR alliance, formed by Samsung, Qualcomm and Google, is planning to launch a mixed-reality headset next year.

The JoonAng newspaper report claimed that the production target for the Samsung headset will be 30,000 units in 2024. Samsung has reportedly told the developers that the new MR headset will launch by the end of 2024.  

Price of Samsung mixed-reality headset

Samsung headset will be priced around USD 2,000 (which is around Rs 1,66,600), compared to USD 3,499 (which is around 291460) for the Apple Vision Pro.

In December, a South Korean news outlet named ETNews reported that Samsung had built prototypes of a headset and has planned to ship samples to the developers in 2023.

In September 2023, LG Uplus, a mobile carrier stated that it had formed an alliance with global telecom operators, Qualcomm chipmakers and content developers to develop 5G-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content. This collaboration will boost the budding industry.

Also, the Global XR Content Telco Alliance will be collaborating to develop 5G-based extended reality (XR) content, which covers immersive content like VR and AR.

The alliance further includes China Telecom Corp., Japan's KDDI Corp., Qualcomm, and Bell Canada- which will be headed by LG Uplus at the launch.

It was further reported that the cross-border alliance will develop a new XR content which is based on Qualcomm's platform which promises more immersive quality with the help of high-speed 5G networks.

In August 2023, the mobile carrier company released 5G-based AR glasses with Chinese mixed-reality developer Nreal. It further partnered with Google to develop VR and AR content since last year (2022).

Inputs from IANS

