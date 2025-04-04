Samsung's AI smartphone gets exciting deals, available on Amazon with Rs 630 EMI

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G has seen a significant drop. This budget-friendly smartphone from Samsung, equipped with AI features, can now be purchased with an initial EMI of just Rs 630. Launched only a few months ago, this device is currently available with a range of enticing offers on the e-commerce site Amazon. The Galaxy M16 5G boasts impressive specifications, including a Super AMOLED display and a robust 5000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G discount
The smartphone is offered in three different storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,998, while the top-end model comes in at Rs 14,498. Currently, the base variant of this smartphone is not available for purchase.
You can easily bring this Samsung device home through the e-commerce platform for an initial EMI of Rs 630. Additionally, buyers using an ICICI Bank card are eligible for cashback offers. The phone comes in three stylish colors: Black, Green, and Pink.
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G specifications
This mid-range smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports full HD (FHD+) resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a sleek thickness of just 7.9mm, the Galaxy M16 5G showcases a refreshed camera design. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, this phone supports USB Type-C charging at 25W. The device operates on Samsung's OneUI 7, based on Android 15. On the back, there’s a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13MP front camera.
ALSO READ: iPhone 13 now available for Rs 30,000: Find out how to grab this deal