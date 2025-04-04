Samsung's AI smartphone gets exciting deals, available on Amazon with Rs 630 EMI An exciting offer is available on the recently launched AI-enabled smartphone from Samsung. You can bring this Samsung smartphone home with an easy EMI of just Rs 630. Here are all the details for you.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G has seen a significant drop. This budget-friendly smartphone from Samsung, equipped with AI features, can now be purchased with an initial EMI of just Rs 630. Launched only a few months ago, this device is currently available with a range of enticing offers on the e-commerce site Amazon. The Galaxy M16 5G boasts impressive specifications, including a Super AMOLED display and a robust 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G discount

The smartphone is offered in three different storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,998, while the top-end model comes in at Rs 14,498. Currently, the base variant of this smartphone is not available for purchase.

You can easily bring this Samsung device home through the e-commerce platform for an initial EMI of Rs 630. Additionally, buyers using an ICICI Bank card are eligible for cashback offers. The phone comes in three stylish colors: Black, Green, and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G specifications

This mid-range smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports full HD (FHD+) resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a sleek thickness of just 7.9mm, the Galaxy M16 5G showcases a refreshed camera design. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, this phone supports USB Type-C charging at 25W. The device operates on Samsung's OneUI 7, based on Android 15. On the back, there’s a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13MP front camera.

ALSO READ: iPhone 13 now available for Rs 30,000: Find out how to grab this deal