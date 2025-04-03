iPhone 13 now available for Rs 30,000: Find out how to grab this deal If you're considering buying an iPhone but are leaning toward an Android phone because of a tight budget, it's worth waiting. Currently, you can purchase an Apple iPhone for under Rs 30,000.

When we think of premium smartphones, iPhones often come to mind first. They stand out with their distinctive design and robust privacy and security features. Even today, iPhones remain on the pricier side compared to many Android devices, which is why many people eagerly await discount opportunities to grab one. If you’re considering purchasing a new Android phone, it’s time to rethink that choice. The reason? Right now, you have the chance to snag a premium iPhone at the price of an Android.

While iPhones typically come with a hefty price tag, there’s a fantastic offer currently available where you can buy the iPhone for just Rs 17,000. It might sound unbelievable, but once you hear about Flipkart's incredible deal, you may just decide to skip over buying an Android altogether. Flipkart is rolling out a fabulous discount offer on various iPhone models, making it an excellent time for countless customers to upgrade.

This is a prime opportunity to snag an iPhone at a lower price. If the budget is tight and you were leaning towards an Android phone instead of the iPhone 14, 15, or 16 series, hold that thought! You can grab the iPhone 13 at a bargain price from Flipkart. Although a few years old, this model excels in performance, camera quality, and safety features, surpassing many Android devices. Currently, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 for just Rs 17,000.

iPhone 13 discount

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 has been discontinued by Apple but is still available through Flipkart. The 128GB variant is listed at Rs 49,900, and with a flat 9 percent discount, you can save Rs 4,901, bringing the price down to Rs 44,999. If you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you'll also benefit from a 5 percent cashback offer, allowing you to save even more. For those on a tighter budget, there’s the option to purchase it on EMI, with monthly payments starting at just Rs 1,583.

Now, let’s talk about the incredible offer to buy the iPhone 13 for merely Rs 30,000. Flipkart is providing a fantastic exchange deal, where you can trade in your old smartphone for substantial savings of up to Rs 27,500. If you receive the Rs 15,000 in exchange value, you could take home the iPhone 13 for just Rs 29,999. Plus, taking advantage of the bank offer might lower the price even further. Keep in mind that the exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 13 specifications:

It boasts a sleek aluminum frame design with an IP68 rating.

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision.

It comes equipped with ceramic shield glass for extra display protection.

Out of the box, it runs on iOS 15 and is upgradable.

Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, it delivers impressive performance.

The iPhone 13 includes up to 4GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512GB.

For photography enthusiasts, it sports a dual-camera setup with 12+12-megapixel sensors, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

